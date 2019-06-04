Four Straight for the 'Dogs, 5-2 Win over Richmond

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs (20-34) used another late inning rally and defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels (19-36) 5-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

With the ballgame tied 2-2 in the seventh, Tate Matheny drew a leadoff walk from Richmond starter Conner Menez (L, 3-3). After Luke Tendler was hit by a pitch, Deiner Lopez dropped a sac bunt to advance the runners, then Jerry Downs hit a sac fly to center field to score Matheny and give Portland a 3-2 lead.

The 'Dogs extended their lead to 5-2 in the eighth on a two-run single by Matheny off of Raffi Vizcaino.

Sea Dogs' starter Konner Wade gave Portland a great start and allowed just two runs on seven hits in six innings. Kevin Lenik (W, 1-0) earned the win in his Red Sox organizational debut, working two scoreless innings. Durbin Feltman (S, 2) worked his way out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth to close out the victory.

Richmond struck first with a run in the second inning on an RBI single by Gio Brusa to score Zach Houchins, who had led off the inning with a double.

Portland answered in the fourth on a sac fly by Joey Curletta to score Jarren Duran. Duran was making his Double-A debut and finished 2-for-4 with a single, walk, and run scored.

The Squirrels took the lead back in the fifth on an RBI single by Johneshwy Fargas to plate Brusa.

An inning later in the sixth, Curletta struck again - this time with a solo home run that just cleared the right field wall - to tie the game 2-2.

Richmond starter Conner Menez went 6+ innings and allowed three runs on four hits while walking four and fanning six.

Portland and the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) meet on Wednesday night with a 6:00 PM first pitch from Hadlock Field. RHP Denyi Reyes (1-6, 4.25) makes his 11th start of the year. Richmond counters with RHP Alfred Gutierrez (2-2, 4.57).

