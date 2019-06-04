Ponies Rally Falls Short in Series-Opening Loss to Sens
June 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
Harrisburg, PA - The Rumble Ponies dropped a third straight game by one run as they fell to the Senators 9-8 at FNB Field on Tuesday night. It's the Rumble Ponies first four-game losing streak of the season.
The Ponies (30-22) raced out to a 5-0 lead after four and a half, but the Senators (36-21) struck for seven runs in the fifth inning and scored nine unanswered runs. Down 9-7 in the ninth, Binghamton again put together a furious rally, pulling to within one on an RBI double from Barrett Barnes and setting up second and third with no one out. Patrick Mazeika and David Thiompson both grounded out and after a Will Toffey walk to load the bases, Quinn Brodey struck out looking to end the game.
Binghamton raced out to a 5-0 lead in this game, highlighted by a solo homer from Barnes and a two-run double from Krizan. Ponies lefty David Peterson was cruising through the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. He left the game with the score 5-3, and reliever Thomas Mcllraith came in and allowed the game-tying two-run double to Chuck Taylor. The next batter Jose Marmolejos hit a two-run homer that put the Senators on top 7-5. The Ponies would score two in the eight before their ninth-inning rally fell short.
Mcllraith (0-1) takes his first loss of the year in a Ponies uniform while Harrisburg starter Mario Sanchez (4-0) gets the win. The Ponies lost despite outhitting the Senators 15-10.
Barnes finished 2-5 with the homer and two RBI, Krizan ended up 3-5, with 2 RBI, and David Thompson was 3-5 with two runs scored. Mike Paez also had two RBI singles.
The Ponies continue their series with the Senators tomorrow night from FNB field with first pitch at 6:30PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show begins at 6:15PM.
POSTGAME NOTES: It's the first time the Rumble Ponies have lost to the Senators this year after sweeping the first series in Harrisburg (5/7-5/9)...Peterson ended up being charged with five runs over four and two thirds in the no-decision.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2019
- R-Phils Smack 3 Homers in 8-5 Loss at Akron - Reading Fightin Phils
- Game Recap: Thunder Limited to One Hit in 3-0 Loss to Hartford - Trenton Thunder
- Tom Powers RubberDucks Early in 8-5 Victory - Akron RubberDucks
- Ponies Rally Falls Short in Series-Opening Loss to Sens - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Goats Roll Thunder with One-Hitter, Three Homers - Hartford Yard Goats
- NH Shuts out Bowie as Wall Extends League-Best Hit Streak to 15 Games - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Four Straight for the 'Dogs, 5-2 Win over Richmond - Portland Sea Dogs
- Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (June 4-6) - Akron RubberDucks
- Farmers Market Coming to PNG Field this Summer - Altoona Curve
- Sea Dogs Game Notes June 4th vs. Richmond - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Binghamton - Harrisburg Senators
- Shore Tosses a Quality Start on Tuesday - Erie SeaWolves
- Vasquez, Sulser Fire Shutout in Erie - Altoona Curve
- RubberDucks Ka'ai Tom Named Eastern League's May Player of the Month - Akron RubberDucks
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: GM #52 Rumble Ponies (30-21) at Harrisburg Senators (35-21) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Akron's Ka'ai Tom Named May Player of the Month - EL
- Doubleheader Moved to June 26 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Two Late Homers Bring Curve Back over Erie - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Ponies Rally Falls Short in Series-Opening Loss to Sens
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: GM #52 Rumble Ponies (30-21) at Harrisburg Senators (35-21)
- Doubleheader Moved to June 26
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: GM 51/52 Rumble Ponies (30-20) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (18-34) - 1:05PM
- Sea Dogs Rally for Game 1 Win over Ponies