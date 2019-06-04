Ponies Rally Falls Short in Series-Opening Loss to Sens

June 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Harrisburg, PA - The Rumble Ponies dropped a third straight game by one run as they fell to the Senators 9-8 at FNB Field on Tuesday night. It's the Rumble Ponies first four-game losing streak of the season.

The Ponies (30-22) raced out to a 5-0 lead after four and a half, but the Senators (36-21) struck for seven runs in the fifth inning and scored nine unanswered runs. Down 9-7 in the ninth, Binghamton again put together a furious rally, pulling to within one on an RBI double from Barrett Barnes and setting up second and third with no one out. Patrick Mazeika and David Thiompson both grounded out and after a Will Toffey walk to load the bases, Quinn Brodey struck out looking to end the game.

Binghamton raced out to a 5-0 lead in this game, highlighted by a solo homer from Barnes and a two-run double from Krizan. Ponies lefty David Peterson was cruising through the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. He left the game with the score 5-3, and reliever Thomas Mcllraith came in and allowed the game-tying two-run double to Chuck Taylor. The next batter Jose Marmolejos hit a two-run homer that put the Senators on top 7-5. The Ponies would score two in the eight before their ninth-inning rally fell short.

Mcllraith (0-1) takes his first loss of the year in a Ponies uniform while Harrisburg starter Mario Sanchez (4-0) gets the win. The Ponies lost despite outhitting the Senators 15-10.

Barnes finished 2-5 with the homer and two RBI, Krizan ended up 3-5, with 2 RBI, and David Thompson was 3-5 with two runs scored. Mike Paez also had two RBI singles.

The Ponies continue their series with the Senators tomorrow night from FNB field with first pitch at 6:30PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show begins at 6:15PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: It's the first time the Rumble Ponies have lost to the Senators this year after sweeping the first series in Harrisburg (5/7-5/9)...Peterson ended up being charged with five runs over four and two thirds in the no-decision.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.