Sea Dogs Game Notes June 4th vs. Richmond
June 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: RHP Konner Wade (0-0, 4.91)
Richmond: LHP Conner Menez (3-2, 2.52)
NEWS AND NOTES
WESTERN SWING STARTS TONIGHT: The Portland Sea Dogs start a string of five straight series against the Western Division, opening up a six-game homestand with the Richmond Flyings Squirrels (Giants affiliate) on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field...Portland took their last home series, grabbing three of four from the Altoona Curve...RHP Konner Wade makes his first start in the Red Sox system, and LHP Conner Mendez takes the mound for the 11th time for Richmond.
IT HAPPENED AGAIN: Portland completed a three-game sweep of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a 6-5 win in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday...For the second straight day, the 'Dogs scored the winning runs in the seventh and Game 2 was postponed...RF Keith Curcio tied a franchise record with three doubles, nailing a game-winning two-base hit with two outs...CF Tate Matheny went 3-for-4 with a homer and finished a double shy of the cycle.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2019
- Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (June 4-6) - Akron RubberDucks
- Farmers Market Coming to PNG Field this Summer - Altoona Curve
- Sea Dogs Game Notes June 4th vs. Richmond - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Binghamton - Harrisburg Senators
- Shore Tosses a Quality Start on Tuesday - Erie SeaWolves
- Vasquez, Sulser Fire Shutout in Erie - Altoona Curve
- RubberDucks Ka'ai Tom Named Eastern League's May Player of the Month - Akron RubberDucks
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: GM #52 Rumble Ponies (30-21) at Harrisburg Senators (35-21) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Akron's Ka'ai Tom Named May Player of the Month - EL
- Doubleheader Moved to June 26 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Two Late Homers Bring Curve Back over Erie - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.