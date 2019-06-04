Sea Dogs Game Notes June 4th vs. Richmond

June 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (0-0, 4.91)

Richmond: LHP Conner Menez (3-2, 2.52)

NEWS AND NOTES

WESTERN SWING STARTS TONIGHT: The Portland Sea Dogs start a string of five straight series against the Western Division, opening up a six-game homestand with the Richmond Flyings Squirrels (Giants affiliate) on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field...Portland took their last home series, grabbing three of four from the Altoona Curve...RHP Konner Wade makes his first start in the Red Sox system, and LHP Conner Mendez takes the mound for the 11th time for Richmond.

IT HAPPENED AGAIN: Portland completed a three-game sweep of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a 6-5 win in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday...For the second straight day, the 'Dogs scored the winning runs in the seventh and Game 2 was postponed...RF Keith Curcio tied a franchise record with three doubles, nailing a game-winning two-base hit with two outs...CF Tate Matheny went 3-for-4 with a homer and finished a double shy of the cycle.

