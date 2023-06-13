Valdez Homers for Second Straight Day, WooSox Beat Rochester 5-2

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (31-32) finished off a series victory over the Rochester Red Wings (28-33) on Sunday afternoon, a 5-2 win in front of 8,108 at Polar Park.

WooSox starter Brandon Walter worked six innings for the first time this season, holding the Red Wings to two runs and recording seven strikeouts. Rochester's Derek Hill went deep on the first pitch of the ballgame to put the road team on top. From that moment on, Walter allowed one total run on a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fifth, and at one point, retired eight consecutive opposing batters.

Worcester evened the score in the bottom of the first on a solo shot off the bat of Enmanuel Valdez, his second in as many days. In three games since being optioned to Triple-A, Valdez has five hits and two long balls.

Ronaldo Hernandez led off the second with a double, and two batters later, Narciso Crook brought him home with a bloop single to right. In the third, Nick Sogard doubled-the first of two two-baggers on the day for the WooSox' leadoff man-and the next man, Valdez, made it 3-1 on an RBI single.

Rochester's run in the fifth cut the home team's lead to 3-2, a scoreline that held until a pair of key insurance runs in the eighth for Worcester. Sogard doubled to begin the threat, Valdez reached on an error, and after a groundout, Ryan Fitzgerald's sac-fly made it 4-2. Hernandez was next, and he lined a run-scoring single to right to extend the lead to 5-2.

Hernandez recorded his first three-hit game of the season and now has 10 RBI in the month of June. Valdez also notched a three-hit game.

In his first Triple-A appearance since his Major League debut on Wednesday, Chris Murphy tossed a runless seventh inning. Oddanier Mosqueda and Ryan Sherriff (SV, 1) did the same over the final two innings, sealing a series win over the Red Wings.

The WooSox are off Monday and begin a six-game road series on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Norfolk Tides, affiliate Baltimore Orioles. On the mound, Jake Faria (2-1, 7.11) gets the start for Worcester. Radio coverage is live at 6:15 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

