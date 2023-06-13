Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Scranton/WB

Scranton/WB RailRiders (29-33) vs. Rochester Red Wings (28-33)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Mitch Spence (4-2, 4.21) vs. LHP Anthony Banda (0-0, 7.80)

GOOD TO BE HOME: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 5-2, Sunday afternoon in the series finale...the Wings won the first two games of the series against Worcester, but dropped the final four to lose the series, their first series loss since 5/16-5/21 at BUF...RHP JOAN ADON tossed his third quality start of the season, logging six innings of three-run baseball...CF DEREK HILL smashed his second leadoff home run of the week, and 3B JAKE ALU collected his 14th multi-hit game of the season in the loss...Rochester begins a two-week homestand, squaring off against Scranton/WB today to open up the homestand...LHP ANTHONY BANDA will take the mound for the Wings against SWB's RHP Mitch Spence.

âROCKET MAN: CF DEREK HILL blasted a leadoff home run in Sunday's loss in Worcester, going 2-for-4 in the contest...the homer marked Hill's third time this season recording a leadoff home run, and was Rochester's fourth leadoff bomb of the year...Hill's 107.8 MPH batted ball was the second-hardest hit ball by a Wings batter on Sunday and tied his hardest-hit homer.

JAKE FROM RAKE FARM: 3B JAKE ALU recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the year Sunday, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles...Alu has now submitted a multi-hit performance in five of his last seven games (since 6/4) and is hitting .379 (11-for-29) with four doubles and six RBI during that stretch...the Boston College alum has yet to record just one knock in a game in the month of June, having collected two or more hits in the five contests he's registered a hit in...

Alu's 14 multi-hit games in 2023 are the second-most on the team, six behind leader DARREN BAKER (20).

(WALKS) AND NEEDS: SS RICHIE MARTIN collected a walk on Sunday against Worcester, marking the fifth-straight game the righty has recorded a free pass...the streak is tied for the longest active in the International League and has propelled him to a team-leading 24 walks on the season...through 44 games with the Wings, Martin has logged just eight fewer walks than he recorded last season through 80 games with NOR (32).

QUALITY TIME: RHP JOAN ADON tossed a quality start on Sunday after pitching six innings, striking out five batters while allowing three earned runs off six hits...the righty is responsible for three of the Wings nine quality starts this season...this comes after a season where he logged just two quality starts across 24 outings between Rochester and Washington...

Rochester starters have now logged five quality starts since the beginning of June after having four in the first two months of the season.

Through 10 games this month, Rochester's starting pitchers are 0-2 and hold a 4.20 ERA, allowing 23 runs with a WHIP of 1.38.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Three Red Wings hitters; 2B JAKE ALU (2), C LUIS TORRENS (1), and SS RICHIE MARTIN (1), recorded a double in Sunday's contest, marking the 33rd time multiple Wings batters have recorded doubles in a game this season...Rochester now ranks sixth in the International League in doubles (117).

NEED FOR SPEED:Sunday's game time of 2:17 marked the Red Wings' fifth-shortest nine-inning game of the season, and shortest nine-inning game since 5/2 against SWB (2:06)...

Rochester is 3-9 this season in games completed in under 2:20.

KEEP IT CLEAN: Sunday marked the fourth-straight game Rochester's fielders went without an error, submitting a clean bill for the 37th time this season...the Wings' 35 errors are the fewest in the International League this season, and their .983 fielding percentage is second-best in the IL.

WINNOVATIVE FIELD: The Red Wings return home to Innovative Field tonight, where the team is 15-10, compared to their road record of 13-23...their .600 winning percentage at home is tied for second-best in the International League with Iowa, trailing only Norfolk (.733).

