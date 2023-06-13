Williams Bashes Three Homers, Saints Pound Out Franchise Record 21 Hits in 18-7 Win Over Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats had three Major League rehabbers in the first three spots of their order, including potential Future Hall of Famer Joey Votto in the two spot. It was the Saints offense, however, that was all the rage. Chris Williams clobbered three home runs, the Saints pounded out a franchise record 21 hits and they scored a season-high in runs with an 18-7 dismantling of the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The win improved the Saints to 37-26.

All nine Saints hitters collected a hit, seven of nine had a multi-hit, all nine scored a run, and six of the nine drove in a run. The Saints were retired in order in the first and then never again the rest of the night. They put up a run in six of the nine innings including at lead three runs in five innings.

The Saints jumped out to a lead in the second inning. After a Mark Contreras leadoff single, Chris Williams drilled a two-run homer to left, his first of the night and eighth of the season, giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. It was the 18th consecutive game with a home run for the Saints tying a franchise record set in 2018. Back-to-back singles by Andrew Bechtold and Anthony Prato put runners at first and second. After a double play moved Bechtold to third, Elliot Soto made it 3-0 with an RBI single to right.

The Bats tied it in the bottom of the second with a long ball of their own. Christian Encarnacion-Strand led off the inning with a double off the wall in right. After a walk to Henry Ramos, Matt Reynolds tied it with a three-run homer to center, his 10th of the season.

Williams continued his power show in the third. With two outs, Contreras reached on a fielding error by Reynolds at second. That allowed Williams to step to the plate and he drilled a two-run homer to left, his second of the game and ninth of the season, giving the Saints a 5-3 lead. Bechtold followed with a walk and went to third on a double by Prato. Tony Wolters dropped down an RBI bunt single to third increasing the lead to 6-3. A wild pitch scored Prato making it 7-3.

Williams pulled off the hat trick in the fourth. Matt Wallner led off the inning with a walk and Kyle Garlick singled to left. With one out, Williams crushed a three-run homer to left-center, his third home run in three innings and 10th of the season, making it 10-3 Saints. Williams became the fourth player in franchise history with three homers in a game joining Jose Miranda (June 29, 2021), Brent Rooker (July 13, 2021), and Spencer Steer (June 5, 2022). Williams finished the night 3-5 with a career-high three home runs, a career-high seven RBI, and three runs scored.

The Bats responded in their half of the fourth. Chuckie Robinson led off with a walk and moved to third on an Alejo Lopez double. Major League rehabber Nick Sanzel's infield single loaded the bases. Votto's sacrifice fly scored Robinson getting the Bats to within 10-4. Major League rehabber Wil Myers followed with a three-run homer, his first on rehab, cutting the Saints lead to three at 10-7.

It was all Saints after that. In the fifth, the Saints added another run courtesy of three straight singles by Soto, Gilberto Celestino, and Matt Wallner, the latter scoring a run making it 11-7.

The onslaught continued in the sixth for the Saints. With two outs and nobody on, Prato was hit by a pitch. Wolters ripped an RBI double into the gap in right-center making it 12-7. Soto made it 13-7 with an RBI single to center. Celestino drilled a double into the right field corner scoring Soto increasing the lead to 14-7. Wallner finished off the scoring with an RBI single to right making it 15-7.

The Saints put the finishing touches on their impressive night in the eighth. With one out, Soto walked. Celestino then hit a two-run homer to right, his first on Major League rehab, putting the Saints up 17-7. Celestino finished a triple shy of the cycle going 3-6 with three RBI and two runs scored. With one out Garlick doubled down the third base line and scored on a single from Contreras, increasing the lead to 18-7.

The Saints bullpen was impressive as Ronny Henriquez, Austin Brice, Michael Boyle, and Patrick Murphy went 5.2 shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out eight.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field on Wednesday afternoon at 11:05 a.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (2-3, 6.15) to the mound against Bats RHP Brett Kennedy (2-1, 2.63). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.e 13, 2023

