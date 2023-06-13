Bisons Shut Out By Syracuse On Tuesday
June 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY -The Buffalo Bisons offense was stymied Joey Lucchesi as the Syracuse Mets took the first game of a six-game series 6-0 on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.
The Mets struck first in the top of the first inning via a Luke Voit fielders' choice to shortstop Rafael Lantigua. Danny Mendick scored on the play as Lantigua cut down Jonathan Arauz trying to get to third base. The RBI by Voit gave the Mets a 1-0 advantage.
Later in the inning, Tyler White knocked a double to left field to score Voit from second base, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead.
Jaylin Davis punched a line drive to short right field to drive in two, extending the Mets lead to 4-0.
Junior Fernandez came on to pitch for the Bisons with two outs in the top of the second inning and got a one pitch out as Voit grounded into a fielders' choice.
Fernandez followed that up with a scoreless top of the third inning, retiring the side in order.
In the bottom of third inning, Arauz made a spectacular diving catch at shortstop to rob Jamie Ritchie of a base hit.
Fernandez continued to dominate the Mets hitters with another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fourth.
Joey Lucchesi held the Bisons hitters at bay through the first 3.2 innings, as he did not allow a single baserunner.
Davis Schneider tallied the first hit of the night for the Herd with a double off the right field wall in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lucchesi would rebound as he got Spencer Horwitz to ground out to second base, bringing the inning to a close.
In the top of the fifth inning, Voit tripled to right field scoring Mendick from first to supplement the Mets lead to 5-0.
In the next at-bat, D.J. Stewart singled to right field to score Voit, expanding the Mets lead to 6-0.
In the top of the sixth inning, Jimmy Burnette and Jay Jackson combined to pitch a scoreless frame.
Lucchesi continued his dominant performance with a scoreless bottom of the sixth inning. The left hander finished the day going 6.2 innings while allowing 0 runs.
In the top of the eighth inning, Andrew Bash induced an around the horn double play to end the inning, holding the score at 6-0.
The Bisons could not mount a late inning comeback, as the final score finished 6-0.
The Bisons will take on the Mets for game two of their series tomorrow as Paxton Shultz takes the mound for the Herd.
