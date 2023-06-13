Joey Lucchesi Twirls A Gem As Syracuse Shuts Out Buffalo, 6-0, On Tuesday Night
June 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Buffalo, NY - Syracuse starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi retired 20 of the 22 batters he faced to lead the Syracuse Mets to a 6-0 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. This is the fifth shutout win for the Mets this season.
Syracuse (25-38) got right to work, scoring four times on four hits in the top of the first. Danny Mendick walked to start off the ballgame, and Jonathan Araúz singled into right field with Mendick moving to third and Araúz to third on a fielding error by the right fielder Jordan Luplow. The Mets got their first run home when Luke Voit grounded into an RBI fielder's choice that scored Mendick. Araúz was tagged out on a throw to third base, allowing Voit to take first base as the Mets took a 1-0 lead.From there, the hits and runs in the first inning came fast and furious. DJ Stewart singled to put two on base with one out, followed by an RBI double from Tyler White that plated Voit and a two-run single from Jaylin Davis that scored White and Stewart for a 4-0 Mets advantage.
In the top of the fifth, the Mets tacked on again with another pair of runs. After Mendick singled to start the inning, he stole his way up to second and stood in scoring position with one out. Voit came back up to the plate and promptly got his first hit with Syracuse in incredibly unusual fashion. The long-time Big Leaguer lofted a lazy fly ball to right field that looked destined to be the second out of the inning. However, Luplow completely lost the ball in the lights, allowing Mendick to dash home and Voit to run all the way to third base with one of the oddest RBI triples he'll ever have. The next batter, Stewart, continued his hot stretch with yet another RBI single that plated Voit to make it a 6-0 ballgame. Stewart finished the night 2-for-5 at the plate, his fourth extra-base hit in the last seven games. During that time (since June 4th), Stewart is batting .440 (11-for-25) with two doubles, four home runs, and nine runs driven in.
That would be all the offense that the Mets would need as Joey Lucchesi tossed one of the best starts for Syracuse all season long. Lucchesi threw six and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just two total baserunners on two hits and no walk. The 30-year-old from California also struck out six batters, five of which were swinging. In his last two starts for Syracuse, Lucchesi has allowed just two earned runs in 13 and two-third innings with six hits, two walks, and 15 strikeouts.
From there, the bullpen shut the door. Vinny Nittoli, Nate Lavender, and Grant Hartwig pitched the final two and one-thirds innings in scoreless fashion, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out four batters. Lavender continued to impress, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning. In ten relief outings so far in Triple-A, the left-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings with 18 strikeouts.
Syracuse is on the road for a two-week road trip, starting all this week with six games in Buffalo. Game two of the six-game series against the Bisons is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday night. Right-hander Denyi Reyes is slated to start for the Mets, opposed by right-hander Paxton Schultz for the Bisons.
