Stripers Fall Behind Early in 11-3 Loss at Nashville
June 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-35) fell behind on the very first pitch of the bottom of the first inning and never recovered in an 11-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds (32-31) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Decisive Plays: Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker homered (3) on the first pitch from Nick Margevicius (L, 1-2) in the first and Nashville never trailed after. Former Striper Alex Jackson added RBI singles in the first and second, and a solo home run (9) in the fifth as the Sounds built an 11-3 lead. Mike Brosseau, Brice Turang, Tyler Naquin, Cam Devanney, and Roman Quinn also added RBIs in the rout.
Key Contributors: Vaughn Grissom went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and Braden Shewmake went 1-for-4 with an RBI double for the Stripers, but it wasn't enough as Nashville lefty Robert Gasser (W, 5-1) spun 6.0 five-hit, three-run innings. Winker, Jackson, and Naquin each had three hits apiece for the Sounds.
Noteworthy: Daniel Robertson extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a second-inning single. Grissom has hit safely in 33 of 41 games during his Triple-A debut. Gwinnett is now 7-5 in series openers, including 3-4 in road openers.
Next Game (Wednesday, June 14): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry99.3.com. RHP Allan Winans (5-3, 2.66 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Thomas Pannone (1-1, 3.24 ERA) for the Sounds.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 20): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday once again, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 13, 2023
- Stripers Fall Behind Early in 11-3 Loss at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens Slug Three Homers in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Scranton/Wilkes Falls to Rochester in Opener - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Williams Bashes Three Homers, Saints Pound Out Franchise Record 21 Hits in 18-7 Win Over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Charge Past the Bulls 10-7 on Tuesday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Charlotte Tops Durham 10-7 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Can't Keep up with the Saints, Lose 18-7 - Louisville Bats
- Series Opener Between Jacksonville and Memphis Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Zimmermann Tosses Complete Game Shutout - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Series Opener at Jacksonville Postponed - Memphis Redbirds
- Faria Delivers Strong Start, WooSox Fall 3-0 to Norfolk - Worcester Red Sox
- Valdez Homers for Second Straight Day, WooSox Beat Rochester 5-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 6.13.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (28-33) at Iowa Cubs (34-27) - Indianapolis Indians
- Jumbo Shrimp PLAY BALL Weekend Event Helps Underserved - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame Elects Matt Hague, Pete Filson & Jonathan Dandes as "Class of 2023" - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Fall Behind Early in 11-3 Loss at Nashville
- Rivero's Grand Slam Keeps Stripers from Sweep of Charlotte
- Gwinnett Cruises to Fifth Straight Win as Wall Enjoys Terrific Night
- Homers from Sanchez, Fuentes Highlight Complete Offensive Showing for Stripers
- Allan Winans Throws 9.0-Inning Complete Game in Stripers' 2-1 Win