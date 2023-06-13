Stripers Fall Behind Early in 11-3 Loss at Nashville

June 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-35) fell behind on the very first pitch of the bottom of the first inning and never recovered in an 11-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds (32-31) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Decisive Plays: Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker homered (3) on the first pitch from Nick Margevicius (L, 1-2) in the first and Nashville never trailed after. Former Striper Alex Jackson added RBI singles in the first and second, and a solo home run (9) in the fifth as the Sounds built an 11-3 lead. Mike Brosseau, Brice Turang, Tyler Naquin, Cam Devanney, and Roman Quinn also added RBIs in the rout.

Key Contributors: Vaughn Grissom went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and Braden Shewmake went 1-for-4 with an RBI double for the Stripers, but it wasn't enough as Nashville lefty Robert Gasser (W, 5-1) spun 6.0 five-hit, three-run innings. Winker, Jackson, and Naquin each had three hits apiece for the Sounds.

Noteworthy: Daniel Robertson extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a second-inning single. Grissom has hit safely in 33 of 41 games during his Triple-A debut. Gwinnett is now 7-5 in series openers, including 3-4 in road openers.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 14): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry99.3.com. RHP Allan Winans (5-3, 2.66 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Thomas Pannone (1-1, 3.24 ERA) for the Sounds.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 20): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday once again, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.