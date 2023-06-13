Faria Delivers Strong Start, WooSox Fall 3-0 to Norfolk

NORFOLK, V.A. - Bruce Zimmerman tossed the first complete game nine-inning shutout of the year in Minor League Baseball against the Worcester Red Sox (31-33) on Tuesday night, a 3-0 win for the Norfolk Tides (44-19) in the series opener at Harbor Park.

Starter Jake Faria turned in another strong start for the WooSox, allowing two runs (one earned) over a season-high six innings of work. The right-hander struck out six with zero walks, his first quality start since transitioning to the rotation in May.

The Tides got runs off Faria on a wild pitch in the third and an RBI single in the fifth.

Zimmermann was superb, posting the first nine-inning complete game against Worcester this season. The left-hander went a shutout nine innings, striking out nine while allowing six hits and zero walks.

The WooSox put runners in scoring position in the fourth and fifth, but Zimmerman worked out of it each time. A Bobby Dalbec double accounted for the runner in the fourth, Worcester's lone extra-base-hit of the night.

After Faria's departure, Norfolk added a run on a Joey Ortiz solo shot to left off Taylor Broadway. Cam Booser tossed a runless eighth, striking out two.

Offensively, Worcester was shut out for just the second time this season.

The WooSox continue the six-game road series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Norfolk Tides, affiliate Baltimore Orioles. On the mound, Matt Dermody (2-2, 4.50) faces DL Hall (0-1, 4.46). Radio coverage is live at 6:15 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

