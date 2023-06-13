Memphis Series Opener at Jacksonville Postponed
June 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds game at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Tonight's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch of game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for 11:05a.m. CDT. Both games will be seven innings in length.
The Redbirds (34-29) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, June 28 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Nashville Sounds.
