Memphis Series Opener at Jacksonville Postponed

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds game at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Tonight's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch of game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for 11:05a.m. CDT. Both games will be seven innings in length.

The Redbirds (34-29) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, June 28 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Nashville Sounds.

