6.13.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (28-33) at Iowa Cubs (34-27)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:38 PM ET

GAME #62 / ROAD #31: Indianapolis Indians (28-33) at Iowa Cubs (34-27)

PROBABLES: RHP Quinn Priester (6-3, 4.63) vs. RHP Nick Neidert (3-2, 4.95)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: The Indianapolis Indians homestand finale vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers was canceled on Sunday afternoon due to field conditions and approaching inclement weather. Per the International League's rules regarding the 2023 postseason structure, the game will not be made up as it was scheduled in the first half of the 2023 regular season and the two teams do not meet again until the second half.

VILADE PLAYED: Ryan Vilade collected a team-high three hits and three RBI on Saturday night. The 24-year-old is off to a hot start to June, going 11-for-31 with two doubles, two triples, six RBI and .992 OPS in nine games. He has now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games. Vilade has been utilized both in the outfield and infield while playing the fourth-most games by an Indians player this season (44). He is hitting .277 (43-for-155) with seven doubles, two triples and three home runs.

CAL DRIVES 'EM IN: Cal Mitchell drove in eight runs in five games against Omaha this week. He has collected an RBI in six of his last seven games and in each of his last five games. He now has driven in 38 runs this season, which leads Indy's offense. The 24-year-old also leads the club in hits (54) and runs scored (37). Since May 3, he is hitting .322 (37-for-115) with eight doubles, six home runs, 28 RBI and .968 OPS in 35 games.

MIGGY KEEPS GOING: Miguel Andújar extended his hitting streak to 15 games on Saturday night. His streak is the longest by an Indians batter this season, and the longest since Bligh Madris' 15-gamer in 2021 from (8/28-9/15). With hits in each of his next two games, he will tie his career-high 17-game hitting streak from 7/8-8/14/17 with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. He's hit safely in all 15 games since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22. His streak is currently the longest active streak in the International League. Last week, he tallied four-hit nights twice, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. During his 15 games since returning to Indy, he is hitting .435 (27-for-62) with 16 runs scored, six doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI and 1.233 OPS. In 38 total games with Indy, he is hitting .347 (52-for-150) with 27 runs scored, 14 doubles, a triple, seven homers, 30 RBI, .593 slugging percentage and 1.017 OPS. He has seven multi-hit games in his last 12. He ranks among IL leaders in average (5th), slugging percentage (9th) and OPS (8th).

ENDY KEEPS HITTING: Switch-hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Saturday night. He has now hit safely in all 10 games he played during the Indians 11-game homestand. He is hitting .372 (16-for-43) with 10 runs scored, two doubles, a triple, six RBI and four walks. He began the homestand with his first career four-hit game in Triple-A and first since tallying a career-high five on Aug. 3, 2022, with High-A Greensboro at Bowling Green. He is hitting .287 (27-for-94) with three doubles, three triples, three home runs, 13 RBI and .819 OPS in 22 games at Victory Field this season.

BASE ON BALLS: The Indians are one of three teams in the International League to have drawn a walk in all of their games this season. Their 61-game streak with a walk is tied for second with this week's opponent Iowa, they trail only Memphis (62). Aaron Shackelford leads the team with 31 walks, followed by Nick Gonzales (25) and Cal Mitchell (24).

HERE COMES HENRY: Henry Davis drew a season-high three walks on Saturday night, his most since drawing three on Sept. 1, 2022 vs Akron with Double-A Altoona. Pittsburgh's first-overall selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis on Tuesday. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Altoona to begin the season, hitting .284 (42-for-148) with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, .433 on-base percentage and .980 OPS.

TONIGHT: The Indians will head to Principal Park tonight to begin their six-game set with the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at 7:38 PM ET. The Indians ended their 11-game homestand with a 5-6 record. The Indians and I-Cubs first met this season for a six-game set at Victory Field from May 16-21, with each team winning three games apiece. Today, Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect Quinn Priester (6-3, 4.63) will take the mound for the Indians against Iowa's right-hander Nick Neidert (3-2, 4.95). Neidert made one appearance against Indianapolis on May 18, he allowed a run in 2.0 innings with three strikeouts.

QUALITY QUINN: Quinn Priester will take the mound for his team-leading 13th start of the season tonight at Iowa. With a win tonight, he would earn a career-high sixth consecutive win. In two starts against Iowa this season, he has allowed only one run in 12.0 innings. On May 16 vs. Iowa, he recorded a season-high nine strikeouts in 7.0 one-run innings. Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline now has four quality starts in his last seven outings. Since May 4, he is 5-0 with a 2.95 ERA (12er/36.2ip), 32 strikeouts, 1.36 WHIP and .250 average against.

THIS DATE IN 1998: After losing Game 1 of a doubleheader vs. Ottawa, 2-1, starting pitcher Rodney Bolton tossed a 7.0-inning complete game shutout to win the nightcap, 3-0. Bolton improved to 6-5 on the season with the win as he surrendered hits runs, two walks and struck out five. The Indians were backed by an RBI single in the first off the bat of Mike Frank and a two-run homer by Mark Johnson in the fourth inning.

