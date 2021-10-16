Utah Falls 5-2 in Preseason Opener
October 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 in Friday night preseason action at Idaho Central Arena.
Idaho took a 3-0 lead behind 1 goal from Colby McAuley and 2 goals from Matt Tugnutt. Luke Martin scored both of Utah's goals. The first one coming 7:07 into the second period and the second on a power play goal 9:54 into the second. Quinn Ryan assisted on both of Martin's goals. Idaho added a power play goal with 1:05 left in the second as Luc Brown scored. Will Merchant added an empty netter with 1:15 left in regulation as the Steelheads won their first game since March 7, 2020.
Goaltender Peyton Jones started the game for Utah in net and saved 9 of 12. Garrett Metcalf followed him and saved 15 of 16. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play while Idaho went 2 for 4.
Same teams will meet at the Ogden Ice Sheet on Saturday night at 7:15 pm. The Grizzlies and Steelheads will begin the regular season with a 3 game series. They open on Friday, October 22nd at Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 pm. The Grizz home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:10 pm and the series concludes with a 1:10 pm Sunday afternoon affair on the 24th of October. Tickets for every regular season and playoff game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Colby McAuley (Idaho) - Gordie Howe Hat Trick.
2. Matt Tugnutt (Idaho) - 2 goals, +3.
3. Luke Martin (Utah) - 2 goals.
