Amir Miftakhov Recalled to Crunch
October 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Amir Miftakhov has been reassigned by the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
The Solar Bears conclude their preseason game schedule when they face the Florida Everblades tonight at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
Orlando Solar Bears 2021 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards
Tyler Bird
Nick Bligh
Luke Boka [R]
Dylan Fitze
Joseph Garreffa [SJB]
Kryštof Hrabík [SJB]
Jackson Keane [R]
Tristin Langan
Aaron Luchuk
Jake McGrew [SJS]
Ian Parker [R]
Steenn Pasichnuk [R-SJB]
Fabrizio Ricci
Kyle Topping [SJB]
Defensemen
Braydon Barker [R]
Michael Brodzinski
Chad Duchesne [V]
Kevin Lohan
Luke McInnis
Cole Moberg [R-SJB]
Goaltenders
Zachary Émond [R-SJS]
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract
SJS = San Jose Sharks contract
SJB = San Jose Barracuda contract
Single-game tickets on sale now, download the 2021-22 schedule:
The schedule for the 2021-22 regular season has been updated and is now available to sync to your calendar app and mobile devices. Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 16, 2021
- Erkamps Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - October 16 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Amir Miftakhov Recalled to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators to Take on Anyang Halla in Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Welcome Solar Bears Again in Saturday Night Preseason Action - Florida Everblades
- Royals Close Preseason with First Home Game in 587 Days - Reading Royals
- Utah Falls 5-2 in Preseason Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Strike Early, Take Down Grizzlies 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.