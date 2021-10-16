Amir Miftakhov Recalled to Crunch

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Amir Miftakhov has been reassigned by the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

The Solar Bears conclude their preseason game schedule when they face the Florida Everblades tonight at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Orlando Solar Bears 2021 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards

Tyler Bird

Nick Bligh

Luke Boka [R]

Dylan Fitze

Joseph Garreffa [SJB]

Kryštof Hrabík [SJB]

Jackson Keane [R]

Tristin Langan

Aaron Luchuk

Jake McGrew [SJS]

Ian Parker [R]

Steenn Pasichnuk [R-SJB]

Fabrizio Ricci

Kyle Topping [SJB]

Defensemen

Braydon Barker [R]

Michael Brodzinski

Chad Duchesne [V]

Kevin Lohan

Luke McInnis

Cole Moberg [R-SJB]

Goaltenders

Zachary Émond [R-SJS]

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract

SJS = San Jose Sharks contract

SJB = San Jose Barracuda contract

Single-game tickets on sale now, download the 2021-22 schedule:

The schedule for the 2021-22 regular season has been updated and is now available to sync to your calendar app and mobile devices. Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office.

