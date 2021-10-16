Gladiators to Take on Anyang Halla in Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission continues tonight when the Atlanta Gladiators meet Anyang Halla for an exhibition at Gas South Arena. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits topped Halla 6-1 in the first game of the showcase on Friday night.

The Gladiators are taking the ice for a full-length game for the first time since Mar. 7, 2020. Atlanta opted out of the 2020-21 season and make their return to action tonight after almost two years of waiting.

Atlanta is coached by Jeff Pyle in his 15th season at the helm of the club. Pyle led the Glads to a 29-28-2-2 mark in the 2019-20 season, and the team finished the regular season on a 10-game point streak.

Veteran forward Derek Nesbitt returns to play for the Gladiators for a ninth season. Nesbitt is the team's all-time leader in goals, points, and games played.

The Gladiators open the ECHL regular season on the road against the Orlando Solar Bears on Oct. 23.

Anyang Halla is a professional team based in the Gyeonggi-do province of South Korea. Founded in 1994, the club stands as the oldest hockey team in South Korea. Halla joined the Asia League in 2003 and has won the league's Championship Trophy six times. The team last played together in the 2019-20 season and captured the Asia League title. 13 skaters for Anyang Halla are also active members of the Korean National Team.

Halla is coached by Jim Paek. Paek played in over 200 National Hockey League games, mostly with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and helped capture Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. He was the first Korean-born player to play in the NHL and win the Stanley Cup.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Anyang Halla

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Hockey Showcase games and Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

