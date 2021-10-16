Steelheads Strike Early, Take Down Grizzlies 5-2

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (1-0-0) struck early and held the lead throughout, opening the preseason with a 5-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies (0-1-0) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena.

THE GAME'S STORY

The Steelheads wasted no time in getting out to a lead thanks to forward Colby McAuley (3:44 1st) to take the early 1-0 lead. Steelheads newcomer Matt Tugnutt (15:02 1st; PP, 4:35 2nd) notched back-to-back goals crossing through the period break to triple the advantage, 3-0, before the Grizzlies answered. Defenseman Luke Martin (7:07 2nd; PP, 9:54 2nd) single-handedly brought the road side within one, 3-2. Steelheads defenseman Luc Brown (PP, 18:55 2nd) added one insurance goal, and forward Will Merchant (EN, 18:45 3rd) sealed off the night and the 5-2 win.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Matt Tugnutt: Tugnutt scored two goals in his preseason debut and earned a plus-three rating, leading the team in both categories.

- Colby McAuley: McAuley began the scoring and notched a Gordie Howe hat-trick, adding a fight in the first period and an assist in the second frame.

- Matt Jurusik: Jurusik earned the win, playing the first two periods and halting 20 of 22 shots in his preseason debut. Kris Oldham would relieve him with an 11-for-11 effort in the third period.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads broke a four-game streak of the road team winning preseason games dating back to the 2018-19 season. The Steelheads have won 13 of 23 preseason meetings since the series began in 2009. The last home team to win was the Steelheads in 2017, the same year the Steelheads won both preseason games.

BECAUSE IDAHO SCORED FOUR...

All fans in attendance can pick up a free Jumbo Jack at any Jack in the Box location in the Boise area. Just show your ticket stub at the casher to redeem.

ATTENDANCE: 1,200

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads finish their preseason weekend against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:15 p.m. from the Weber County Ice Sheet in Ogden, Utah. Follow the game on Twitter (@Steelheads) for updates and scores.

