ECHL Transactions - October 16
October 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 16, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Iowa:
Ryan Edquist, G
Adam Parsells, D
Weiland Parrish, F
Kalamazoo:
Andrew McLean, D
Kade Phipps, G
Norfolk:
Dean Balsamo, F
Rapid City:
Bailey Brkin, G
Reading:
Ryan Marker, F
Hunter Cloutier, F
Trois-Rivières:
Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G
Wheeling:
Michael Barrett, G
Zach White, F
Cameron Hough, F
Worcester:
Canon Pieper, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Ryan Ruck, G
Worcester:
Corbin Kaczperski, G
Jake Coleman, F
Neil Robinson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Jake Jaremko, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Stephen Harper, F assigned by Chicago (AHL), added to training camp roster
Indy:
Add Keoni Texeira, D added to training camp roster
Add Kirill Chayka, D added to training camp roster
Kalamazoo:
Delete Nick Jermain, F traded to Fort Wayne
Norfolk:
Delete Taylor Ross, F traded to Wichita
Orlando:
Add Tyler Tracy, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Delete Amir Miftakhov, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Colton Leiter, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
South Carolina:
Add Macoy Erkamps, D assigned by Hershey, added to training camp roster
Wichita:
Delete Alex Berardinelli, F traded to Norfolk
Worcester:
Add Mathias Laferriere, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to training camp roster
Add Keean Washkurak, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to training camp roster
