ECHL Transactions - October 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 16, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Iowa:

Ryan Edquist, G

Adam Parsells, D

Weiland Parrish, F

Kalamazoo:

Andrew McLean, D

Kade Phipps, G

Norfolk:

Dean Balsamo, F

Rapid City:

Bailey Brkin, G

Reading:

Ryan Marker, F

Hunter Cloutier, F

Trois-Rivières:

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G

Wheeling:

Michael Barrett, G

Zach White, F

Cameron Hough, F

Worcester:

Canon Pieper, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Ryan Ruck, G

Worcester:

Corbin Kaczperski, G

Jake Coleman, F

Neil Robinson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Jake Jaremko, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Stephen Harper, F assigned by Chicago (AHL), added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Keoni Texeira, D added to training camp roster

Add Kirill Chayka, D added to training camp roster

Kalamazoo:

Delete Nick Jermain, F traded to Fort Wayne

Norfolk:

Delete Taylor Ross, F traded to Wichita

Orlando:

Add Tyler Tracy, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Delete Amir Miftakhov, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Colton Leiter, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

South Carolina:

Add Macoy Erkamps, D assigned by Hershey, added to training camp roster

Wichita:

Delete Alex Berardinelli, F traded to Norfolk

Worcester:

Add Mathias Laferriere, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to training camp roster

Add Keean Washkurak, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to training camp roster

ECHL Stories from October 16, 2021

