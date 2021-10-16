Thunder Acquires Ross from Norfolk

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Taylor Ross from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Alex Berardinelli.

Ross, 23, didn't play this past season. During his rookie campaign in 2019-20, he split time between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Admirals. A native of Kronau, Saskatchewan, the 6-foot-1, 216-pound forward netted 8 points (6g, 2a) in 24 games for the Komets and 10 points (3g, 7a) in 19 games for the Admirals.

Prior to turning pro, Ross played four seasons in the Western Hockey Hockey League for the Spokane Chiefs and Lethbridge Hurricanes. During his overage year in 2018-19, he recorded 69 points (34g, 35a) in 68 games for Lethbridge. Overall, he had 135 points (65g, 70a) in 233 games during his junior career.

Wichita hosts the Tulsa Oilers tonight in exhibition play starting at 7 p.m. at the Wichita Ice Center. Fans can purchase tickets at the door or online.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

