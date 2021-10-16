Indy Storms Past Cincinnati to Finish Preseason with a Win
October 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Closing out their pair of preseason games, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night. After trading goals throughout the 60 minutes, Indy would take a 6-4 win thanks to a hat-trick by Brent Gates.
Indy would take the lead seven minutes into the game when Chad Yetman sprung Brent Gates on a breakaway and he tucked the puck through the five-hole of Brendan Bonello. Cincinnati would respond two minutes later when Brett Van Os fired a shot past Mitch Gillam. Matthew Cairns would double the Cyclones lead when he got alone in the slot and beat Gillam, sending his team into the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
Opening the scoring 4:27 in the second period, Brent Gates would one-time a pass from Diego Cuglietta and tie the game 2-2. Springing Mason Mitchell on a breakaway, the Cyclones took a 3-2 lead when Mitchell tucked the puck past Fuel goaltender Michael Lackey.
Taking advantage of a Cincinnati turnover, Keoni Texeira fed CJ Eick a pass and he one-timed it past Steve Mudlinger. Cincinnati would respond immediately on the rush when Brett Van Os beat Lackey over the shoulder with a wrist shot, sending the Cyclones into the locker room with a 4-3 lead.
Scoring his third goal of the game, Brent Gates fired home a slap shot on the power play to tie the game 4-4. Only :20 seconds later, Keoni Texeira tapped home a cross-ice pass from Cedric Lacroix. Riley McKay would put home the empty netter to send Indy into the regular season with a 6-4 win.
Opening Night of the 2021-22 Indy Fuel season arrives on October 23, and Ticket Plans are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel Ticket Plan. Grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
