Royals Close Preseason with First Home Game in 587 Days

Reading Royals fans enjoy the action

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, will hit the ice at Santander Arena for the first time in 587 days Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m. against the Adirondack Thunder. This will mark the final preseason game for the club before opening the 2021-22 season on the road in Norfolk Friday, Oct. 22.

The Royals are 6-0-1 in their last seven preseason games, all against the Thunder. Friday night, the Royals shutout the Thunder, 4-0, for their first win since the regular season matchup against Wheeling March 10, 2020.

Jackson Cressey, Kenny Hausinger, and Jacob Pritchard scored for the Royals, with Cressey bagging two goals. Grant Cooper recorded three assists, while Kirill Ustimenko backstopped Reading with 26 saves.

Fans can catch all the action for tonight's game on the Royals Broadcast Network at www.mixlr.com/readingroyals. They can also watch via FloSports by signing up at https://bit.ly/3tflJHH.

Admission to the night's game is free with the donation of a canned good to benefit Helping Harvest.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

