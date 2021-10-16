Drew Callin Scores for Second Straight Night But Railers Fall 3-1 to the Mariners

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers HC hosted the Maine Mariners at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Saturday night and came out on the losing end 3-1. The Railers and Mariners will start the regular season next Friday, Oct 22 up in Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Drew Callin (1-0-1) got the scoring started on Saturday night but the Mariners received goals from Brendan Robbins (1-0-1), Eduards Tralmaks (1-1-2), and Matthew Santos (1-0-1). Colten Ellis made 28 saves on 30 shots in his first appearance with the Railers while Zachary Bouthillier made 16 saves and collected the victory for Maine.

Callin broke a scoreless game with 3:11 left in the first period receiving a feed from Erik Brown in the high slot. Callin then proceeded to spin around and fire it from his backhand over the glove of Zachary Bouthillier. Colten Ellis made nine saves on nine shots in the opening period.

Maine grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second frame receiving goals at the 12:44 and 15:06 mark. Each team had a power-play in the period but neither team was able to capitalize on their opportunity up a man.

Both the Railers and the Mariners exchanged chances in the final period of play but neither team would find the score sheet as the Mariners prevailed 2-1.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Drew Call in (1-0-1) 2nd star: Zachary Bouthillier (16 saves, win) 1st star: Eduards Tralmaks (1-1-2)....Final shots were 38-35 favor of Maine... Zachary Bouthillier (1-0-0) made 16 saves on 17 shots for Maine in 29:29 while Sean Bonar made 17 saves on 17 shots in 29:01 in relief... Colten Ellis (0-1-0) made 28 saves on 30 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Maine went 0-for-3.... Liam Coughlin, Nolan Vesey, Tyler Poulsen, JD Dudek, Ross Olsson, Charlie Spetz, and John Furgele did not dress for Worcester.... The Railers had five played on AHL contracts dressed; Blake Christensen (SPR), Felix Bibeau (BRI), Erik Brown (BRI), Connor McCarthy (BRI), and Mike Cornell (BRI)... The Railers had four players under NHL contracts dressed Collin Adams (NYI), Keean Washkurak (STL), Mathias LaFerriere (STL), and Colten Ellis (NHL)... Drew Callin scored goals in both pre-season games... Zach Malatesta and Karl Boudrias tallied assists... Blake Christensen, Keean Washkurak, Felix Bibeau led the Railers with four shots a piece.

Lines For Worcester:

Forwards

Nolan Vesey Jacob Hayhurst Grant Jozefek

Jake Coleman Liam Coughlin Ross Olsson

Neil Robinson Brent Beaudoin Drew Callin

Canon Pieper JD Dudek Tyler Poulsen

Defensemen

Nick Albano Connor McCarthy

Charlie Spetz Myles McGurty

Bryce Martin John Furgele

Goalies

Corbin Kaczperski

Justin Kapelmaster

