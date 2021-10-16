Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: October 16, 2021
October 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (1-1-0-0) close out the 2021 preseason with the second of two meetings against the Florida Everblades (1-0-0-0) tonight at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Joseph Garreffa and Kyle Topping lead Orlando in scoring for the preseason with 2g-1a apiece through two games.
Cole Moberg is tied for third in the ECHL preseason, and first among defensemen, with six shots on goal.
Goaltender Zachary Émond is expected to get the start in net for the second straight night after Amir Miftakhov was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier today.
The Solar Bears open their 10th season of ECHL competition against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
