Garreffa Scores Twice for Solar Bears in 5-2 Win over Everblades
October 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Joseph Garreffa scored twice, including the eventual game-winner in the second period, to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (2-1-0-0) to a 5-2 victory and a split of their two-game preseason series with the Florida Everblades (1-1-0-0) on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.
Dylan Fitze broke a 0-0 tie in the second period when he jammed a rebound past Tomas Vomacka, then assisted on the go-ahead goal by Fabrizio Ricci 20 seconds after the Everblades tied the score.
Kyle Topping and Jake McGrew picked up a pair of assists, while Chad Duchesne capped the scoring with a shorthanded empty-net goal late in regulation.
BOX SCORE
1st Period
SHOTS: ORL 12, FLA 9
2nd Period
ORL Goal: Dylan Fitze (1) at 1:38. Assisted by Jake McGrew and Kyle Topping.
FLA Goal: Blake Winiecki (2) at 12:17. Assisted by John McCarron.
ORL Goal: Fabrizio Ricci (1) at 12:37. Assisted by Dylan Fitze and Steenn Pasichnuk.
ORL Goal: Joseph Garreffa (2) at 14:24. Assisted by Kyle Topping and Jake McGrew.
SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 6
3rd Period
ORL Goal: Joseph Garreffa [PP] (3) at 1:36.
FLA Goal: John McCarron [PP] (1) at 5:28. Assisted by Austin McIlmurray and Blake Winiecki.
ORL Goal: Chad Duchesne [SH-EN] (1) at 17:46. Assisted by Tristin Langan.
SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 11
Goaltending
ORL: Zachary Émond, 24-for-26
FLA: Tomas Vomacka, 21-for-25
NOTABLES:
Garreffa (4g-1a) and Topping (2g-3a) finished the preseason with the scoring lead for the Solar Bears.
The Solar Bears went 1-for-3 with the man advantage tonight
Garreffa led the Solar Bears with five shots on goal.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears open their 10th season of ECHL competition when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
