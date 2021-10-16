Garreffa Scores Twice for Solar Bears in 5-2 Win over Everblades

October 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Joseph Garreffa scored twice, including the eventual game-winner in the second period, to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (2-1-0-0) to a 5-2 victory and a split of their two-game preseason series with the Florida Everblades (1-1-0-0) on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Dylan Fitze broke a 0-0 tie in the second period when he jammed a rebound past Tomas Vomacka, then assisted on the go-ahead goal by Fabrizio Ricci 20 seconds after the Everblades tied the score.

Kyle Topping and Jake McGrew picked up a pair of assists, while Chad Duchesne capped the scoring with a shorthanded empty-net goal late in regulation.

BOX SCORE

1st Period

SHOTS: ORL 12, FLA 9

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Dylan Fitze (1) at 1:38. Assisted by Jake McGrew and Kyle Topping.

FLA Goal: Blake Winiecki (2) at 12:17. Assisted by John McCarron.

ORL Goal: Fabrizio Ricci (1) at 12:37. Assisted by Dylan Fitze and Steenn Pasichnuk.

ORL Goal: Joseph Garreffa (2) at 14:24. Assisted by Kyle Topping and Jake McGrew.

SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 6

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Joseph Garreffa [PP] (3) at 1:36.

FLA Goal: John McCarron [PP] (1) at 5:28. Assisted by Austin McIlmurray and Blake Winiecki.

ORL Goal: Chad Duchesne [SH-EN] (1) at 17:46. Assisted by Tristin Langan.

SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 11

Goaltending

ORL: Zachary Émond, 24-for-26

FLA: Tomas Vomacka, 21-for-25

NOTABLES:

Garreffa (4g-1a) and Topping (2g-3a) finished the preseason with the scoring lead for the Solar Bears.

The Solar Bears went 1-for-3 with the man advantage tonight

Garreffa led the Solar Bears with five shots on goal.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears open their 10th season of ECHL competition when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.