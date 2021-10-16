Erkamps Assigned to South Carolina

North Charleston, SC - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced Thursday that defenseman Macoy Erkamps has been assigned to the Stingrays.

The 26-year-old blueliner spent the preseason in Hershey after re-signing with the Bears this past offseason, but officially joined the Stingrays training camp roster on Saturday. Erkamps played 31 games for the Stingrays last season, scoring two goals and adding two assists. He also spent nine games with the Bears without picking up a point.

In addition, the Delta, BC native's career includes stops in the AHL with the Binghamton Senators and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights. He has also appeared in 84 games for the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, Brampton Beast and Wheeling Nailers, totaling 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists) in 115 career ECHL games.

Prior to going pro, Erkamps was a 2015-16 WHL Champion with the Brandon Wheat Kings, and was named captain that same season. The defenseman spent two seasons in Brandon following three years with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Stingrays open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

