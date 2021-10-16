ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Cincinnati's Nick Boka has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Preseason Game #P-1, Indy at Cincinnati, on Oct. 14.

Boka is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 18:57 of the third period.

Boka will miss Cincinnati's preseason game at Indy tonight (Oct. 16) and regular-season games at Indy (Oct. 23) and at Kalamazoo (Oct. 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

