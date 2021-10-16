Gladiators Top Anyang Halla in Overtime

October 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission finished Saturday with a 3-2 overtime win for the Atlanta Gladiators over Anyang Halla. Atlanta battled back in the third period to win in overtime after Halla took a 2-0 lead in the second.

Anyang Halla took their first lead of the showcase in the second period with a wrist shot from Jongmin Lee (14:40). Halla defenseman Beomsuk Yoo extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal from the point (15:32).

The third period started with a goal for Atlanta from Mike Pelech to cut Halla's lead to 2-1 (3:47). Later in the third, Gladiator's veteran Derek Nesbitt set Greg Campbell up for the Gladiators' tying goal (14:46).

Kamerin Nault scored the OT winner for Atlanta from the blue line (2:29).

The first home game of the Atlanta Gladiators is October 29th against the Orlando Solar Bears Find ticket packages for the Atlanta Gladiators 2021 Season HERE.

--

For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.