Oilers Take Second Preseason Tilt in OT, 3-2

Wichita Thunder defenseman Garrett Schmitz vs. the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - Nathan Larose scored just 56 seconds into overtime to lift Tulsa past Wichita on Saturday night at the Wichita Ice Center.

The Thunder fell behind by two goals before clawing back and forcing the game past regulation. Peter Crinella and Jay Dickman scored for Wichita. Michael Bitzer stopped 22 of 25 shots in the losing effort.

After a scoreless first period, Jordan Ernst put Tulsa on top at 2:58 of the second to make it 1-0. At the 11-minute mark, Maxim Golod increased the lead to 2-0.

Crinella was assessed a five-minute elbowing major at 12:49 of the second, but got the Thunder back into the game after he came out of the box. He fired a one-timer from the right circle with an assist to Brady Fleurent. Dickman tied it just 50 seconds later and the contest went into the third tied at two.

Wichita outshot the Oilers in the final frame, 10-8, and killed off back-to-back penalties from Cam Clarke and Nick Minerva. Bitzer made some tough saves as did Daniel Mannella for Tulsa.

In overtime, Larose came in off the rush and beat Bitzer to give the Oilers a 3-2 victory.

Tulsa sweeps the two-game exhibition set this weekend. Wichita is now 8-6-3 all-time against the Oilers in preseason play.

Wichita opens the 2021-22 campaign with a pair of games in Texas next weekend against the Allen Americans. The two-game series begins on Saturday, October 23 at the Allen Event Center.

The Thunder opens their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and closes home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

