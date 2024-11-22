Tyson Feist Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Ryan Verrier from Worcester

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Friday (Nov. 22) defenseman Tyson Feist has been recalled by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. The Solar Bears also announced the following trades.

The Solar Bears have traded forward Brian Chambers to Allen in exchange for defenseman Andrew Nielsen.

The Solar Bears have traded defenseman Andrew Nielsen to the Worcester Railers in exchange for defenseman Ryan Verrier.

Feist, 23, appeared in nine games for the Solar Bears this season and 40 games over three seasons. The Dawson Creek, British Columbia native has also skated in 40 AHL games over three seasons with the Chicago Wolves and the Syracuse Crunch.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior) during the 2021-22 season, scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017-2022.

Verrier, 26, has appeared in 76 ECHL games over three seasons with the Railers, putting up 18 points (5g-13a). The Reading, Massachusetts native also played one season for the Dundee Stars in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) scoring 20 points in 54 games.

Prior to his professional career, Verrier played four seasons of college hockey at University of New Hampshire and was the Alternate captain of the 2021-22 team. In 116 games over four seasons, the 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman scored 23 points (5g-18a) and 141 penalty minutes.

