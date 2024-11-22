Ghost Pirates Rock Thunder 6-3

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (9-5-0-0) had three players score two goals each in the 6-3 victory over the Adirondack Thunder (6-4-0-1) on Thursday night at Enmarket Arena.

Dennis Cesana, Ross Armour and Riley Hughes each scored twice as the Ghost Pirates secured their sixth victory on home ice this season (6-2).

Armour got the scoring started 2:29 into regulation, scoring his team-leading third power-play goal of the season. Josh Filmon answered back for Adirondack at 5:58, tying the game at one goal apiece.

Riley Hughes restored Savannah's lead with a beautiful individual move at 15:36, notching his ninth tally of the year. Reece Vitelli potted two assists in the opening period, providing helpers on both Ghost Pirates goals.

Andre Ghantous struck quickly in the second period, banking the puck off the back of Evan Cormier from behind the net 32 seconds into the middle stanza to even up the game.

Dennis Cesana's wrist shot at 16:10 solved Jeremy Brodeur, giving Savannah a 3-2 lead heading into the third period. Cesana added his second goal of the game at 2:42 of the final frame on an identical play, beating Brodeur underneath the left arm.

Armour's seventh goal of the season and second of the game came on the power play again following a terrific passing play from Logan Drevitch and Cesana. Drevitch had two assists in the game, upping his career point total to 99 (leads Savannah all-time).

TJ Friedmann made things interesting at 17:29, cutting the Ghost Pirates lead to 5-3, but Hughes put the finishing touches on the game with an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

Cormier picked up his fifth win of the season, stopping 17 shots. Savannah's special teams were perfect as they went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 2-for-2 on the power play. The Ghost Pirates outshot Adirondack 46-20.

