Railers Trade for Defenseman Andrew Nielsen

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Andrew Nielsen has been acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for defenseman Ryan Verrier.

Nielsen, 28, comes to the Railers after having played in ten games for the Allen Americans where he had five assists and 16 penalty minutes. Nielsen was the Utah Grizzlies' representative to the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. During his all-star season, the Red Deer, AB native had 41 points (9G, 32A) in 47 games played along with 166 penalty minutes. Nielsen has 73 points (17G, 56A) and 296 penalty minutes in 93 career ECHL games.

The 6'4", 225lb defenseman was picked 65th overall in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He split time in the American Hockey League between the Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, Hershey Bears, Tuscon Roadrunners, San Diego Gulls, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Cleveland Monsters. In 258 AHL games, Nielsen has 85 points (21G, 64A) along with 378 penalty minutes. Prior to professional hockey, he played in three seasons for the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League where he had 94 points (25G, 69A) in 131 games.

