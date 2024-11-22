Stingrays Fall 3-2 to Swamp Rabbits in Greenville
November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
GREENVILLE, SC. - Thanks to a go-ahead goal with 36.3 seconds left, the South Carolina Stingrays lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night. Charlie Combs and Jamie Engelbert scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made a Rays season-high 42 saves in the loss.
While the first period saw no goals, it saw plenty of action. Eisele made 15 saves in the opening frame, and the Stingrays killed off three penalties, including a lengthy 5-on-3.
The Swamp Rabbits struck less than a minute into the second period. After an initial shot from the point by Ben Freeman was blocked, the puck came out to Joe Leahy, who sent a backhand past Eisele to break the ice and give Greenville the lead.
The Stingrays tied the game four minutes later. Transitioning up ice, Combs executed a give-and-go with Micah Miller before beating Swamp Rabbits goaltender Dryden McKay with a shot off the post and in to tie the game at one. Miller and Austin Magera picked the assists on Combs's fourth goal of the season.
South Carolina took the lead with six minutes left in the middle frame. A dynamic passing play between Kyler Kupka and Miller set up Engelbert alone in front, and he buried his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Kupka and Miller picked up the assists.
Greenville tied the game 13:33 into the third period. As the Swamp Rabbits were pressuring, the puck came out to Tate Singleton in the left circle, and he beat Eisele glove side to tie it up.
Combs had a chance to put the Rays ahead on a penalty shot, but he was denied by McKay.
Greenville picked up the game-winning goal with 36.3 seconds to play. Pressing in the Stingray zone, Freeman fired a shot toward the net that Carter Savoie tipped past Eisele to give the Swamp Rabbits a permanent lead.
The Stingrays will head home to face the Adirondack Thunder tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum for First Responders Night, presented by ServiceMaster of Charleston. Limited tickets are available now at this link.
