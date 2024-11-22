Reifenberger Lifts Admirals Past Reading in OT Thriller

Reading, PA - Following a decisive victory at home on Wednesday, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to Reading for the second match of a home-and-home series against the Royals this week. In another thrilling overtime encounter, Marko Reifenberger secured the win with his game-winning goal, leading the Admirals to a 4-3 victory over Reading.

Dom DiVincentiis made his second consecutive start in goal and continues to demonstrate exceptional performance as the Admirals' new netminder. He concluded the evening with an impressive record of 29 saves out of 32 shots faced during the game.

In the opening minutes of the first period, the Admirals demonstrated their effectiveness in forechecking. Eight minutes into the period, the Admirals scored first when Filip Fornåå Svensson found the back of the net for his inaugural goal with Norfolk, assisted by Brandon Osmundson, who provided a timely pass in front of the net. Shortly thereafter, the Reading Royals equalized with a goal from Tyler Gratton, bringing the score to 1-1.

Following this goal, the physicality of the game increased significantly, with Darick Louis-Jean engaging in a fight against Nick Capone of Reading. Shortly after the initial altercation, both Spencer Kennedy and Sawyer Boulton received penalties for fighting as well.

Following a delay of game penalty assessed to Connor Fedorek, the Royals capitalized on the power play. Jacques Bouquot's shot successfully surpassed the shoulder of DiVincentiis, resulting in a 2-1 lead for Reading. This score remained unchanged after the first period.

The second period was characterized by numerous penalties on both sides. The score held at 2-1 in favor of Reading until later in the period when the Admirals were awarded a critical 5-on-3 power play opportunity. A well-executed passing sequence involving Ben Zloty and Carson Golder culminated in an equalizing goal from Golder, marking his seventh goal of the season.

Following this goal, the Admirals maintained their man advantage and subsequently secured the lead as Svensson scored his second goal of the evening, capitalizing on a deflection from a shot taken by Connor Fedorek. The Admirals concluded the second period with a 3-2 advantage after 40 minutes of competitive play.

Norfolk maintained a one-goal advantage for most of the third period until the Royals opted to deploy an additional skater by emptying their net. With two minutes remaining in the period, Ryan Leibold managed to tip the puck past DiVincentiis through the five-hole, thereby equalizing the score at three.

This development necessitated overtime.

During the overtime period, Reifenberger emerged as the decisive player, having secured possession of the puck following an offensive face-off. He executed a shot on goal, marking his fourth goal of the season. This victory represented the Admirals' second overtime win of the season and contributed to their overall tally of eight wins.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - M. Reifenberger (Game-Winning Goal)

2. NOR - F. Fornåå Svensson (2 Goals, +1)

3. REA - C. McMenamin (+1)

What's Next

The Admirals are set to return to Norfolk Scope for a three-game series against the Maine Mariners. They will commence their Thanksgiving week events on Wednesday evening with "Hockey Happy Hour," featuring puck drop against Maine scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

