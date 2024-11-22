Americans Extend Point Streak to Five Games

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Spencer Asuchak versus Tulsa Oilers' Olivier Dame-Malka

Americans Box Score Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped a 5-4 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night in Allen in front of a crowd of 5,671 at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans battled back on two occasions to tie the score. First at 2-2, and later at 4-4, and the game needed overtime to crown a winner.

Tulsa's Austin Albrecht scored the game winner at 3:51 of the overtime period to give the Oilers the second point and a split in the two-game series.

Easton Brodzinski extended his goal streak to three games with his ninth goal of the season late in the first period. Brodzinski also assisted on Brayden Watts eighth goal of the year and finished with a two-point night.

Spencer Asuchak celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday evening and found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Kyle Crnkovic had another big night for the Americans with three assists. He is tied with Brayden Watts for the team lead with 11. Crnkovic has a five-game point streak with an assist or more in four of the five games.

Brayden Watts also has a five-game point streak with five goals over that stretch. Watts leads the team with 19 points. He's tied for third overall in the league in scoring.

The Americans extended their power play goal streak to five games. Easton Brodzinsk i and Brayden Watts both scored with the man advantage.

The Americans are off until next Wednesday night when they open a three-game series in Rapid City against the Rush. The Americans return home on December 3rd against the league's newest team the Tahoe Knight Monsters. TICKETS!

They Said it: Brayden Watts: "I give a lot of credit to my linemates. They are making it really easy for me to play my game and help our line create offense and we obviously didn't get the 2 points we wanted, but any point is a good point. We are just taking it game by game and trying our best to come out with a win every night to put ourselves in a good spot come April."

Spencer Asuchak: "It was a great crowd tonight and they kept us going throughout the game. We wanted that extra point, but to take three of four against a first-place team was very positive. I was glad to contribute on the score sheet. Thank you to all the fans who reached out to wish me a happy birthday."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - E. Brodzinski

2. TUL - C. Roulette

3. ALN - S. Asuchak

