Thunder Hosts Grizzlies on PAW Patrol Night

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes out its three-game mini-series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Utah at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 16-30-6 against Utah and 13-12-2 at home against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder have claimed the first two games of the week, winning 5-2 on Wednesday and 4-1 last night.

With the victory, Wichita moved into a first-place tie with 17 points. Utah is tied for sixth place with 11 points.

After tonight, the two teams won't see each other until late January when the Thunder heads to Salt Lake for a three-game set.

Michal Stinil reached one milestone and is nearing another. He played his 200th ECHL game last night and is three points from 200 ECHL points. The fourth-year forward is tied for fourth in the ECHL with nine goals, first in points (21) and third in shots (59).

Nolan Kneen is also approaching a milestone. He currently sits at 196 ECHL games in his career. The fifth-year blueliner has seven assists in 16 games so far this season. He was a +4 on Wednesday night.

Joe Carroll had two points last night. He has goals in back-to-back games and 12 shots in his last two outings.

Jeremie Bucheler netted his third goal of the season last night on the power play. The rookie blueliner notched his second game-winner of the year. He has nine points (3g, 6a) in 16 games.

Jay Dickman netted his ninth goal of the season last night. The veteran forward has scored six of his nine goals at home this year.

Wichita has been a strong second period team so far this season. The Thunder are outscoring their opponents 25-19 in the second frame and outshooting their opponent 201-181.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch stopped 22 shots in his season-debut last night...Kobe Walker is tied for fifth in points (16)...Jay Dickman leads the league in power play goals (5)...Peter Bates has assists in four of his last six games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 11th in scoring for defensemen (9)...Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 7-2-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-0-0 when leading after two...

UTAH NOTES - Adam Scheel leads the league in minutes played (615) and saves (303)...Gianni Fairbrother leads all defenseman with five goals and has eight points (5g, 3a) in eight games in November...Derek Daschke is second among blueliners with 14 points (3g, 11a)...Cole Gallant has eight assists in his last six games...Utah is the least penalized team in the league, averaging 6.33 minutes per game

Tonight is PAW Patrol Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress and Burns & McDonnell. Come meet Chase and Marshall on the concourse.

