Stingrays Alum Hugo Marchand: From the Ice to the Firehouse

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays alum Hugo Marchand

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays alum Hugo Marchand(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The South Carolina Stingrays are proud to honor First Responders this Saturday, November 23, during First Responders Night, presented by ServiceMaster of Charleston when the Stingrays take on the Adirondack Thunder at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 pm. The night will highlight the courage and dedication of our local heroes, including Stingrays alum and firefighter Hugo Marchand.

Marchand, 45, played for the Stingrays from 2000-2002 and was a member of South Carolina's 2001 Kelly Cup Championship team. The Montreal, QC native has spent over 17 years serving the Lowcountry community in the fire service, working at the James Island Fire Department, Station 6 in downtown Charleston, and now Johns Island Station 17.

Playing For the Rays

A seventh-round selection in the 1997 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand's professional hockey journey began at age 20. He joined the Stingrays through their Maple Leafs affiliation, bringing his gritty, enforcer style to Charleston. In 2000-01, Marchand racked up 122 penalty minutes in 50 games for the Stingrays and played an important role in South Carolina's second Kelly Cup Championship.

Reflecting on that unforgettable season, Marchand commented: "We had some really good players. All the guys were playing for each other. It was a really good year. Charleston has always been a special place in my heart, and I have a lot of great memories from when we won the Kelly Cup."

That championship bond has stood the test of time. "All of us from that team are really good about staying in touch with each other. We have formed a bond that will never break", Marchand said.

A New Chapter: Fighting Fires

After hanging up his skates, Marchand sought a stable and fulfilling career. He had moved to Charleston full-time with his girlfriend and was working in the bar business 2-3 nights a week. His firefighting journey started almost by chance.

"It was luck," Marchand said of finding firefighting. "I was looking for a serious job with a steady income instead of always depending on tips. Firefighting had always been something I was interested in. The James Island Fire Department was close to my house, so I started volunteering there, cutting the lawn and helping out. After about two months, they offered me a job, and I've been doing it ever since."

The Thrill of the Job

Marchand described the intensity of firefighting as a perfect match for his personality and experience as a hockey player.

"I'm very lucky that I found firefighting," he said. "It's not like in the movies. Everything is dark, it's hot, and there's an adrenaline chase that was just made for me."

His hockey career also prepared him for the high-pressure situations firefighters face daily.

"When the bell goes out and there are important calls, you've just got to face pressure and stressful situations. That's what we're used to as hockey players. You work as a team; you're never by yourself. I was missing that when I stopped playing hockey, but I found it with the fire department."

Making a Difference

For Marchand, the most rewarding aspect of firefighting is the opportunity to positively impact other people's lives at a time when they need it the most.

"It's most rewarding when you know you're making a difference. People call you on their worst day, and our job is to try to make it better. Some days, you feel like you're doing something truly special, whether it's stopping a fire from spreading or saving cherished memories in someone's home."

Marchand currently resides in James Island with his girlfriend, Gretchen Tate, and their two sons, Taj (16) and Xavier (13). Taj recently committed to play college baseball at the University of Mississippi.

Honoring Our Heroes

During Saturday's game, the Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys to honor first responders. These jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting the Low Country Firefighters Support Team, the North Charleston COP Athletic Program, and ServiceMaster's $5 for Life Smoke Detector Program.

Be sure to join us this Saturday night as we celebrate the bravery of first responders and their contributions to the Lowcountry community. Tickets are available now at this link- join us for the 6:05 pm puck drop and be part of this meaningful evening.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.