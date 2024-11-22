Oilers Beat Red-Hot Americans in Overtime
November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 5-4 in overtime at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.
Jaxsen Wiebe struck the back of the net within the opening minute, deflecting an Olivier Dame-Malka shot past Anson Thronton to put the Oilers up 59 seconds in. Sean Olson whipped a shot from the slot 5:18 later, giving Tulsa a two-goal lead at the 6:17 mark of the period. Conner Roulette earned his first career assist on the strike. Easton Brodzinski cut the Oilers lead to 2-1 with his ninth of the season, a power-play goal, with 2:05 left in the first.
Brayden Watts scored Allen's second goal of a major-penalty power play 2:02 into the second period, tying the game 2-2. Roulette restored the Oilers' lead three minutes later, dancing an Americans' defenseman before beating Thornton with a high-light reel goal at the 5:21 mark. The goal gave Roulette his first multi-point game of his ECHL career. Alec Butcher set the Oilers up 4-2 at the 6:25 mark of the second, driving home a slot from the shot. Spencer Asuchak pulled Allen within one with his fourth of the season with 5:17 left in the frame.
Artyom Kulakov scored the lone goal of the third period 3:59 into the final regulation frame, forcing overtime.
Austin Albrecht called game, giving the Oilers a 5-4 overtime victory with his second goal in as many nights.
The Oilers return home tomorrow, Nov. 23 to open the season series against the Utah Grizzlies at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
