Bliss Scores Two Back-To-Back in Win Against Orlando

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Orlando Solar Bears on November 22 on Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Huntington Center. The final score was 5-2.

How it Happened:

The 16-17-18 line started on the attack for tonight's game with Brandon Hawkins, Tyler Spezia, and Trenton Bliss. Protecting the blue line was Chaz Reddekopp and Colin Swoyer while Carter Gylander started in net.

At 11:08, Casey Dornbach sent the Fish flying with his first goal as a Walleye. This was his 50th professional point. Colin Swoyer and Brandon Kruse had the apples on the power-play goal.

Orlando responded at 15:07 on the power-play with a goal from Jaydon Dureau.

Toledo killed off a 5-on-3 and kept the score tied heading into the second, trailing in shots on goal 14-9.

In a thrilling second, the Walleye broke the tie and took a 2-goal lead.

At 5:08, Griffin Ness tallied his 3rd goal in 3 games to put the Fish ahead as he scored with a wrap-around the net and into the corner. Grant Gabriele and Casey Dornbach tallied the assists.

Later at 11:54, Tyler Spezia did what he knows best and added another, assisting the goal was Grant Gabriele again and Brandon Hawkins.

In a Trenton Bliss filled third period, he scored two goals back-to-back at 2:26 and 3:54 to give the Fish a commanding 5-1 lead.

While Orlando tallied one late in the third, it was too late and Toledo took the 5-2 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245

1. TOL - T. Bliss (2G)

2. TOL - B. Hawkins (3A)

3. TOL - C. Dornbach (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will continue their home-stand tomorrow against Orlando for game of the series for Glow Night. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

