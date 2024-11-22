Rush Come Back from Four Down, Fall Late to Idaho
November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD)- After successfully fighting back from a 4-0 deficit, the Rapid City Rush fell to the Idaho Steelheads, 6-5, at the Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Idaho struck four times in the first period, stunning the hometown crowd. However, the Rush responded with a four-goal second period of its own.
Ryan Wagner scored Rapid City's first two goals, the second of which came shorthanded. The Rush's captain picked up his first multi-goal performance of the season, and in doing so, sparked his team's comeback.
Patrick Bajkov tallied his first goal of the season and first with the Rush to cut the deficit to 4-3 in the second period. Idaho restored the two-goal lead, only for Billy Constantinou to score his third goal in the last five games. Rapid City trailed just 5-4 going into the third period.
In the third, the Rush kept up its offensive push and broke through with the game-tying goal. Simon Boyko creased the blue line and floated a long shot to the net. It produced a rebound which Parker Bowman banged home for his first goal of the season.
The comeback effort did not yield a point, though. Idaho earned a power play with five minutes remaining and cashed in off the stick of Patrick Kudla with 4:41 remaining. Of note, the Rush did not receive a power play all game. Its penalty kill had gone 18-for-18 against Idaho in the series.
Brady Pouteau collected three assists in the game, matching his point total from the first 13 games.
Connor Murphy, who takes the loss, went 19-for-21 in two periods after relieving Matt Radomsky. Ben Kraws picked up the win for Idaho.
The two teams finish off the five-game series on Star Wars Night in Rapid City.
Next game: Saturday, November 23 vs. Idaho. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush battles the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at The Monument Ice Arena! November 23rd is Star Wars Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner congratulated by team
