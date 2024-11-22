Rush Game Notes: November 22, 2024 vs. Idaho Steelheads

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, begins a five-game homestand with a rematch against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Billy Constantinou scored the game's only goal with 6:11 remaining in the third period, and Connor Murphy pitched his first ECHL shutout as the Rush blanked the Idaho Steelheads, 1-0, at Idaho Central Arena last Saturday. Constantinou snaked around a defending Steelhead as he carried through the left circle, gained separation on his man, then slid a shot through the five-hole from close range for the game-winning goal. On the other end of the ice, Murphy stopped all 37 Steelheads shots he faced to shut the door.

HISTORIC SWEEP

Idaho Central Arena in Boise is as tough a place to play in the ECHL, and the Rush's sweep in that building created some history. It was Rapid City's first three-game sweep in Idaho in team history, and its first sweep over the Steelheads- in any location- since November 2019. Further, it is only the second time since 2017 Idaho has been swept on their home ice.

BARRY SMITH IN TOWN

The Rush, with help from Spire Hockey president Ian Gentile, brought in a special guest to coach two practices this week: seven-time Stanley Cup champion Barry Smith. Smith, who spent the majority of his career as Scotty Bowman's right-hand man, ran drills on the ice and conducted video sessions with the team throughout his visit.

WELCOME BACK, NIKO

The Calgary Wranglers assigned forward Ilya Nikolaev to the Rush on Thursday. Nikolaev is no stranger to Rapid City, having played 46 total games with the club across two seasons. He spent most of the 2022-23 season here, as well as a brief stint at the end of last year.

DAVIS AT HIS BEST

Brett Davis just put together the best week of his professional career out in Boise. The Rush's alternate captain kicked off the series with his first pro hat trick on Wednesday, then followed it up with a first-period goal on Friday. For his efforts, Davis was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week, the first Rush player to earn the honor in two seasons. Davis, also one of the Rush's most trusted faceoff takers, leads the team with five goals on the season.

BILLY THE KID

The Rush's active four-game winning streak started with a Billy Constantinou game-winning goal on November 9 vs. Kansas City. It continued with another Constantinou GWG on November 16 in Idaho. The 23-year-old Rush defenseman has scored twice this season, both goals ending up as game-winners.

BRICK WALLS

No matter who the Rush has thrown in net over the last four games, the goaltending has done its job and more. Matt Radomsky started- and won- three consecutive games, then Connor Murphy took over and delivered a 37-save shutout last time out. Those two have combined to go 157-for-164 during this winning stretch, a .957 save percentage, while averaging more than 40 shots faced a night.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at The Monument Ice Arena! November 23rd is Star Wars Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.