Americans Announce Another Trade Ahead of Tonight's Game against Tulsa

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced a trade today.

The Americans have made a second deal with the Orlando Solar Bears in less than a week acquiring forward Brian Chambers, from Orlando, in exchange for defenseman Andrew Nielsen, who was then dealt by Orlando, to Worcester, for defenseman Ryan Verrier.

Brian Chambers played in 12 games this season for the Solar Bears and had two points (1 goal and 1 assist).

The native of Weymouth, MA, turned 26-years-old on July 24th. He played his final year of college hockey last season at Arizona State University, producing 20 points (4 goals and 16 assists).

He will not play in the Americans game tonight's game against Tulsa. He is expected to join the team for practice on Monday, ahead of next week's Thanksgiving trip to Rapid City.

The Americans beat the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday night at the BOK Center 4-1 behind a 41-save performance by goalie Anson Thornton. This is the Americans final home game until December 3rd.

