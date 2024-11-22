Thunder Defeats Grizzlies 4-1

November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita, Kansas - The Wichita Thunder got 1 goal and 1 assist from Joe Carroll and Jay Dickman as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 on a Thursday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period as Utah outshot Wichita 11 to 7. Michal Stinil scored his 9th goal of the season 7:10 into the second period. Stinil leads the league with 21 points this season. Utah tied it up on Aaron Aragon's second goal of the year 12:25 in. Tyson Upper earned his first pro point with an assist and Derek Daschke got his 11th assists of the season. Wichita scored a power play goal 18:54 in as Jeremie Bucheler scored his third of the season. Thunder outshot the Grizzlies 15 to 8 in the second period and 33 to 23 for the game.

Wichita got an insurance goal early in the third period as Jay Dickman connected on a centering pass to Joe Carroll 1:13 into the third period. Dickman scored an empty net goal 18:02 in to complete the scoring as the Thunder have won each of the first two games of the series, outscoring Utah 9 to 3.

Trevor Gorsuch got the victory in net for the Thunder as he stopped 22 of 23. Utah's Vinny Duplessis stopped 29 of 32 in the loss. Wichita went 1 for 2 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 1.

The Grizzlies will look to salvage the third and final game of the series at Wichita on Friday night at 6:05 pm.

3 stars

1. Nolan Burke (Wichita) - 2 assists, +1, 2 shots.

2. Trevor Gorsuch (Wichita) - 22 of 23 saves.

3. Joe Carroll (Wichita) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 4 shots.

