ECHL Transactions - November 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 22, 2024:

Adirondack:

add Alex Young, F activated from reserve

delete Taylor Ford, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Ayodele Adeniye, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Chad Nychuk, D activated from reserve

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Sam Sternschein, F acquired from Idaho 11/20

add Ryan Siedem, D activated from reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on reserve

delete Mitchell Smith, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

delete Ty Voit, F recalled by Toronto Marlies

Florida:

add Anton Malmstrom, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve

add Patrick Moynihan, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Flynn, D placed on reserve

delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Chandler Romeo, D acquired from Bloomington 11/20

delete Chandler Romeo, D placed on reserve

delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Adam McCormick, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Bryan Lemos, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Jack O'Brien, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve

delete Connor Federkow, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Jaden Shields, D activated from reserve

add Joey Raats, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from reserve

add Jay Powell, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

delete Cam Morrison, F placed on reserve

delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Ryan Verrier, D acquired from Worcester 11/21

Reading:

add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Mason Primeau, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

add John MacDonald, D signed contract

add Jacques Bouquot, F activated from reserve

delete Shane Sellar, F placed on reserve

delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

delete Parker AuCoin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Austin Master, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Hudson Thornton, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Dean Loukus, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Alexander Suzdalev, F placed on reserve

delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add C.J. Hayes, F signed contract

add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve

add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

delete Daniil Chayka, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Grant Gabriele, D returned from loan by Cleveland

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Zachary Emond, G returned from bereavement leave

delete Zachary Emond, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Paxton Leroux, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on reserve

delete Daneel Lategan, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Jake Wahlin, F activated from reserve

delete Carter Jones, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Philip Waugh, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre

delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve

delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Cole Crowder, F activated from 14-day injured reserve 11/21

