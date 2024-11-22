K-Wings Show Poise, Fall to Everblades in OT Friday
November 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
ESTERO, FL - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-6-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, recovered from a third period surge by the Florida Everblades (11-3-0-0) to force overtime, but fell in the extra frame, 3-2, at Hertz Arena Friday.
Ryan Cox (1) notched his first goal as a K-Wing to give Kalamazoo the early lead at the 16:26 mark of the first period. Ryan Naumovski (5) fed Collin Saccoman (7) for a left-circle shot, and Cox was waiting on the doorstep to jam home the rebound.
Florida fought back to tie the game with a goal at the 5:31 mark of the third period, and the Everblades scored again at the 9:34 mark to take the 2-1 lead.
Joe Arntsen (3) evened up the score with a goal at the 13:55 mark that went in off the stick of a Florida player out front. Quinn Preston (7) and Zach Okabe (5) notched assists on Arntsen's tying goal.
The Everblades scored the game-winning goal at the 3:52 mark of OT.
Jonathan Lemieux (5-4-1-0) was stout in net, making 31 saves and helping the K-Wings go 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The K-Wings and Everblades finish off their three-game set at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Hertz Arena.
The Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package is BACK for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night versus the Toledo Walleye at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Enjoy four (4) tickets to the game and a $20 concessions voucher (4 - $5 vouchers) for $70.
-
Kalamazoo Wings Group Specials, 3-Pack, and Half-Season Ticket Packages are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.
