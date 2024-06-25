Twelve-Run Offensive Explosion Pushes Somerset Past Richmond To Open Second Half

June 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 12-4 on 16 H and 4 HR on Tuesday in game one of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, VA. All nine Patriots reached base in the contest, while eight players had a hit and six different Patriots saw multi-hit games. Tuesday marked the Patriots first double-digit scoring effort since 6/13 @BNG.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.1 IP, 4 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K) earned the win in his 15th start of the season. Dees ranks among Eastern League leaders with 78 K (T-4th) and 74 IP (T-4th). Over his last 11 starts since 4/30 vs. NH, Dees has pitched to a 3.09 ERA in 55.1 IP with 54 K.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R) smacked a three-run homer in the 5th inning to put Somerset ahead 6-2, his seventh long ball of the season. The Yankees No. 2 prospect extended his hit streak to a season-long five games, over which he is 7-for-20 (.370) with 1 HR, 5 RBI, and a .917 OPS. Over 21 games in the month of June, Jones is batting .294/.361/.494 with 4 HR, 21 RBI, and 15 R. Jones's 4 RBI tie a season high mark, last accomplished on 6/1 vs. BOW. Tuesday marked Jones's 15th multi-hit game of the season and 8th multi-RBI showing.

SS Ben Cowles (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) went back-to-back with Jones in the 5th inning, launching a solo blast for his sixth of the season. Cowles recorded his team-leading 19th multi-hit performance on Tuesday night. The Yankees No. 29 prospect has hit safely in six straight contests, with home runs in two of his last four games.

3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, R) sent a three-run homer 422 ft, 109 MPH to extend Somerset's lead to 11-3 in the 6th The three-run shot marked Hardman's fifth homer of the season and third with Somerset. Over his last 51 games with Somerset since 6/1/23, Hardman has 21 HR and 44 RBI.

1B Max Burt (3-for-4, HR, RBI, 3 R) opened the scoring with a solo round tripper in the 2nd. Burt set a new season-high with 3 H in the contest, which marked his first multi-hit performance at Double-A this season. Burt's 31 career HR with Somerset are T-2nd in the team's Double-A era, trailing Elijah Dunham by one. Burt has hit safely in three of his last four games.

DH Jared Wegner (3-for-4, 2 R, 2B) recorded his eighth multi-hit performance of the season and second 3+ hit showcase. Over his last eight games, Wegner is 12-for-30 (.400) with 5 RBI, 5 2B, and 3 R.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.