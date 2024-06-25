Hartford Falls to New Hampshire, 8-2

Hartford, CT- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored five runs in the first inning en-route to an 8-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night in front of a sellout crowd (6,717) at Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats reliever Anderson Bido put forth a dominant performance, as he retired all the batters that he faced in three innings of work. Bido picked up three of his four strikeouts in the fourth inning as he struck out the side. Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison had four strikeouts and conceded two hits over six scoreless innings. Ryan Ritter hit an RBI double in the eighth inning. Sterlin Thompson added his fourth home run of the season in the ninth inning.

The Fisher Cats struck in the first inning as on the second pitch of the game from Yard Goats starter Carson Palmquist, Ryan McCarty homered to center field to give his ball club a 1-0 lead. After back-to-back singles by Josh Kasevich and Alex De Jesus, Rainer Nunez worked a walk to load the bases. Zach Britton then hit a two run double to make the score 3-0. Following Britton's double, Devonte Brown hit a two-run triple to give the Fisher Cats a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning the Fisher Cats made the score 6-0 as a two out infield single by Rainer Nunez drove McCarty home from third base.

The Yard Goats mounted a threat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth as a Nick Kent infield single and a Braiden Ward single into right field put runners on first and second. The Fisher Cats escaped unscathed as Ryan Ritter popped out to conclude the inning.

New Hampshire added some insurance in the seventh inning as a Nunez RBI single made it a 7-0 ballgame. Cade Doughty then pushed the lead to 8-0 with an RBI single of his own.

In the eighth inning following a leadoff double by Nic Kent, Ryan Ritter hit a one-out double to left field to score Kent and make it an 8-1 game.

Sterlin Thompson added a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to bring the score to 8-2.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Wednesday, June 26th (7:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats. LHP Adam Macko will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be live-streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

