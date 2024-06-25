Three Knocks for Bowen Not Enough in Series Opening Defeat

CURVE, PA. - Altoona dropped the first game of the second half of the season, 4-3, to the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night in front of 5,772 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The teams traded runs throughout the middle innings, but Akron went ahead with an RBI single from Micael Ramirez in the sixth and the 'Ducks bullpen spun five scoreless innings using five different pitchers.

Altoona struck first with two runs in the third inning when Jackson Glenn scored from third after a throwing error on a stolen base attempt of second by Yoyner Fajardo. Tsung-Che Cheng plated Fajardo with a double down the right field line to take an early 2-0 lead.

Akron tied the game with a two-run homer from Joe Lampe in the top of the fourth inning, but the Curve snagged another run back in the home half of the inning on a run-scoring single by Fajardo. The 'Ducks then drew even in the top of the fifth with a homer from Micael Ramirez and went ahead when Ramirez singled home Lampe in the sixth off Drake Fellows.

Fellows tossed a career-long 5.2 innings in the defeat. He was charged for all four runs on seven hits and three walks. Fellows recorded one strikeout and tossed a season-high 87 pitches.

Luis Peralta made his Double-A debut in the loss for the Curve. He entered to record the final out of the sixth inning before following with two scoreless frames. Peralta struck out four over his 2.1 scoreless frames, marking his 15th scoreless outing in 21 appearances this season. Justin Meis tossed a scoreless ninth inning for the Curve.

Jase Bowen finished the game with three hits for the second game in-a-row, marking his 15th multi-hit game of the season for Altoona, the most by any Curve batter this season. Fajardo recorded two hits in the defeat. The loss snaps a season-long five-game winning streak for Altoona.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send RHP Sean Sullivan to the mound, while the 'Ducks counter with RHP Aaron Davenport.

