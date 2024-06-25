Bombs Away: Fightins Hit Three Homers in Tuesday's Victory over Bowie

June 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (1-0; 32-37) came out with a bang to start the second half on Tuesday night as they took down the Bowie Baysox (0-1; 32-27) 8-4.

Reading got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. With a runner on first, Carson Taylor crushed a two-run home run to right field to give the Fightins an early 2-0 lead. It was Taylor's tenth long ball of the year, as he went 2-for-4 with three RBI in the contest. He leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A with 53 RBI on the season. With the home run, Reading extends a season-high with home runs in ten consecutive games.

Reading tacked on to their lead in the second as Ethan Wilson drove in the third run with an RBI single. Bryce Ball came home to score. In the third, Trevor Schwecke continued his productive stretch with an RBI single, allowing Marcus Lee Sang to score. Taylor's bat continued to produce as he drove in another run with an RBI single. Reading continued to shut out the Baysox, 5-0.

Bowie got on the board late in the top of the sixth, as No. 12 MLB prospect, Samuel Basallo hit a solo homer to break the shutout. All four Baysox runs came from home runs in the game, as Ryan Higgins and Matthew Etzel also hit long balls.

Reading pitching held the Baysox to four runs, led by starter, Lachlan Wells who earned the win (3-5). Trace Bright suffered the loss for Bowie (0-8).

The Fightin Phils and Baysox return to the field Wednesday at 7 p.m. LHP Matt Osterberg will start for Reading, opposite RHP Kyle Brnovich for Bowie. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Wednesday is Fightin Cancer Night and an appearance Phillies Legend Charlie Manuel with a free photo session, thanks to Penn State Children's Hospital. Thursday and Friday feature postgame fireworks. Thursday's show is presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Biological Specialty Company and The American Diner. Friday's show is sponsored by Love It Here, Go Local: Unchained and Independent in Berks County PA. Saturday is a Tribute to Taylor Swift and postgame Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Reading Truck. The series finishes Sunday with an R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, presented by Diversity Night.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.