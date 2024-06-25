Coffey, Bolden, Kwiatkowski Dominant in 5-2 Win

June 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-0, 36-33) open up the second half with a 5-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-1, 35-32) in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Roman Anthony rocketed his eighth homer of the season while Kristian Campbell extended a nine-game hit-streak with his fourth homer of the season. Kyle Teel went 2-4 while Tyler Miller extended a seven-game hit streak. Isaac Coffey earned his fourth win with 5.0 strong to start before Caleb Bolden pitched 3.0 perfect with five strikeouts to retire all nine bats he faced. Roberts Kwiatkowski earned his first save with a perfect ninth.

Portland took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning after a two-run homer from Anthony to right field. In the top of the fifth inning, Kyle Teel singled to drive in Tyler Miller in the top of the fifth inning and put Portland up by three.

Binghamton countered in the bottom of the fifth scoring two runs on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball but a two-run blast from Campbell in the top of the eighth inning would seal the deal and propel a 5-2 Portland win.

RHP Isaac Coffey (4-2, 4.25 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on five hits while walking three and striking out six. Caleb Bolden (1) earned the hold with 3.0 perfect in relief with five strikeouts. Robert Kwiatkowski (1) earned the save with 1.0 perfect inning. RHP Joander Suarez (4-5, 4.40 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Mirabito Stadium, tomorrow, June 26th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with Binghamton Rumble Ponies. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:35pm. Portland will start RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-2, 34.36 ERA) while Binghamton will give the ball to RHP Brandon Sproat (2-0, 2.27 ERA).

