Late Senators Blasts Force Extras; Erie Falls in 10

June 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie (38-30) began the second half of the season with a 6-4, 10-inning loss to Harrisburg (39-31).

Both starting pitchers, Erie's Wilkel Hernandez and Harrisburg's Rodney Theophile, tossed five scoreless innings.

In the sixth, Erie struck first with an unearned run. Jake Holton reached on Cortland Lawson's two-out error at shortstop, which scored Carlos Mendoza from third and gave Erie a 1-0 lead.

Dérmis Garcia blasted a solo home run against Jake Higginbotham in the seventh to tie the game at 1-1.

Eliezer Alfonzo answered with a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh, which gave Erie a 3-1 lead.

In the eighth, Brady House clobbered a two-run blast against Higginbotham to tie the game again at 3-3.

In the tenth inning, Harrisburg scored three runs against Garrett Hill. Daylen Lile cashed in the free runner with a sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, a wild pitch scored Andrew Pinckney. Trey Harris' double to score House made it 6-3.

Erie got a run back in the bottom of the 10th on Gage Workman's RBI double.

Holden Powell (2-3) earned the win. Hill (1-2) took the loss. Carlos Romero earned his second save.

The series continues at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday with Garrett Burhenn facing Kyle Luckham.

