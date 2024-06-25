Squirrels Fall, 12-4, in Series Opener

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed four homers and dropped their series opener against the Somerset Patriots, 12-4, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (34-36, 0-1) dropped their second-half opener, allowing 16 hits to the Patriots (33-37, 1-0).

Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning with a solo home run by Max Burt against Richmond starter Wil Jensen (Loss, 3-3).

Richmond responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Brady Whalen tied the game with an RBI double and came in to score on a single by Jimmy Glowenke against Somerset starter Bailey Dees (Win, 3-4).

The Patriots moved back in front, 3-2, in the top of the fifth with a two-run single by Anthony Siegler. They went on to score six runs in the frame to open a 7-2 lead with a three-run homer by Spencer Jones and a solo shot by Ben Cowles.

The Flying Squirrels closed the score to 7-3 with an RBI groundout by Will Wilson, but the Patriots scored four more runs in the top of the sixth. Jones brought home a run with a sacrifice fly and Tyler Hardman hit a three-run homer to open an 11-3 Somerset lead.

Reigning Eastern League Player of the Week Christian Koss hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, bringing the score to 11-4. He finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk.

Cowles added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to push the Somerset lead to 12-4.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots continue the series on Wednesday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (3-3, 3.77) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset lefty Brock Selvidge (6-5, 3.95). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

